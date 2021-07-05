PowerA’s Animal Crossing Tom Nook Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $14.50 + more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Animal Crossing Tom Nook Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.76 $14.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and a perfect chance to add it to your Switch collection. Wrapped in a sky blue paint job with brown accents and an adorable rendering of Tom Nook, this is the same highly-rated PowerA Enhanced controller you know and love but with an official Animal Crossing design. It has a detachable 10-foot USB cable with a velcro strap, 3.5mm headphone jack, and extra mappable advanced game buttons mounted on the backside. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch gear accessory deals including the wireless version of the controller above.

But if it’s just any affordable Switch controller you’re after for some quick and easy couch co-op, consider the basic black PowerA Wired Controller. Regularly $20, this one has been sitting at $15 for a few months now and is a great lower cost alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t care much about the Animal Crossing design. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands and you’ll find even more below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to catch up on the Nintendo E3 2021 presentation as well as all of the latest details on the upcoming Pokemon remakes and the Legends Arceus RPG. And while we didn’t get the Switch Pro announcement we were hoping for at this year’s show, you can learn everything we know so far about the potential upcoming Nintendo console right here.

More on the PowerA Tom Nook Enhanced Wired Controller:

Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

