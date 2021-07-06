FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo just unveiled the new Switch OLED model!

After years of speculation, Nintendo just took to its official Twitter feed to unveil the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED model. It is said to bring the “versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more.” It is set for release on October 8, 2021. More details below.

Nintendo Switch OLED model features:

Nintendo has now taken the sheath of the console it has been working on for years. It features a 7-inch OLED screen, adjustable stand, dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and more.

The new dock “features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing you another way to connect online when playing in TV mode.”

It releases on October 8, 2021 at $350 shipped. It comes in a white set and the more traditional black with neon red/neon blue accents.

  • The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
  • Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go.
  • See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies. 
  • Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.
  • Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.
  • Connect online** using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.

Here’s more details from Nintendo:

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.

And even more…

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap! Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game. Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the 7-inch OLED screen.



