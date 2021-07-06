Nintendo just unveiled the new Switch OLED model!

After years of speculation, Nintendo just took to its official Twitter feed to unveil the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED model. It is said to bring the “versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more.” It is set for release on October 8, 2021. More details below.

Nintendo Switch OLED model features:

Nintendo has now taken the sheath of the console it has been working on for years. It features a 7-inch OLED screen, adjustable stand, dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and more.

The new dock “features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing you another way to connect online when playing in TV mode.”

It releases on October 8, 2021 at $350 shipped. It comes in a white set and the more traditional black with neon red/neon blue accents.

Here’s more details from Nintendo:

And even more…

