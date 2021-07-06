Refresh your water bottles and insulated tumblers with these Contigo deals from $7.50

We are now tracking a number of notable Contigo water bottle and insulated tumbler deals on Amazon. Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug in Sake for $7.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $12, this is 36% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This extremely high-rated tumbler is a great option for on-the-go hydration or just for taking with you out in the yard to do errands. It features the brand’s leak-proof lid and THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation that can keep your drinks cold for up to 6-hours in the sun this summer, or hot for 12 when the weather cools down. One-handed drinking, a top-rack dishwasher-friendly design, and the ability to fit into most car cup holders round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 93,000 Amazon customers. More continuo deals below.

More Contigo deals:

More on the Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug:

SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

FOR THE LONG HAUL: THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 12

LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace

PERFECT FIT: Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

