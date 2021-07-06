FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your water bottles and insulated tumblers with these Contigo deals from $7.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnessContigo
36% off $7.50

We are now tracking a number of notable Contigo water bottle and insulated tumbler deals on Amazon. Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug in Sake for $7.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $12, this is 36% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This extremely high-rated tumbler is a great option for on-the-go hydration or just for taking with you out in the yard to do errands. It features the brand’s leak-proof lid and THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation that can keep your drinks cold for up to 6-hours in the sun this summer, or hot for 12 when the weather cools down. One-handed drinking, a top-rack dishwasher-friendly design, and the ability to fit into most car cup holders round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 93,000 Amazon customers. More continuo deals below. 

More Contigo deals:

Be sure to swing by our sports/fitness deal hub if you’re looking for some deals to bolster your gym setup including up to $100 off MyProtein whey. You’ll also want to check out these outdoor offers like Schwinn’s Combination Bike Lock and the Home Depot grilling sale with up to $390 in savings as well. 

More on the Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug:

  • SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience
  • FOR THE LONG HAUL: THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 12
  • LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace
  • PERFECT FIT: Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Contigo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness...
GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer hits n...
Olympia’s Dual-Blade Turboknife hits $10 (Save 50...
OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand hits...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount comes ...
Beautifully repel mosquitos with this stainless steel c...
Oster’s 10.5-quart multi-cooker brings air frying...
Save 25% on Energizer rechargeable batteries and starte...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
$230+ of

Bring home a Fender LE Strat or Tele electric guitar for your budding musician at $230+ off

$519 Learn More
$54 off

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike: $126 (Save $53)

$126 Learn More
Review

Tested: Twelve South’s MagSafe SurfacePad delivers an ultra-thin iPhone 12 wallet case

Buy now Learn More

Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Learn More
Reg. $30

GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer hits new low at $16 on Amazon

$16 Learn More
50% off

Olympia’s Dual-Blade Turboknife hits $10 (Save 50%), more multi-tools from $5

From $5 Learn More
25% off

OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand hits Amazon low from under $9.50 (25% off)

$9.50 Learn More