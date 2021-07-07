Just $18 scores you Anker’s highly-rated eufy HealthKit smart scale at 40% off

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $17.80 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFYSCALE at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at over 40% in savings with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by a few cents in order to mark the best price to date. Anker’s eufy smart scale is a great way to get the most out of your workouts and exercise routine thanks to a variety of sensors which can track everything from weight to body fat, BMI, bone mass, and eight other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Health and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less won’t find all too many alternatives on Amazon for less, though this well-reviewed model from Etekcity will do the trick at $16.50. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

Right now, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on the Wyze Smart Scale at $29, which is joined by a price cut on the brand’s in-house fitness tracker at $25. But if going with a more fully-featured smartwatch is more your speed, TicWatch Pro 3 has dropped to $240 with 72-hour battery life in tow.

eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

