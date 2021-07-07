FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kick back this summer with millions of books on Kindle Unlimited from under $48 (Up to 40% off)

-
AmazonMedia
Under $48

Amazon is currently offering its Kindle Unlimited ebook subscription at up to 40% off. You can currently get the 6-month sub for $47.86 (Reg. $60), 12-month for $80.30 (Reg. $120), or 24-month for $143.80 (Reg. $240). Today’s deal is not only the best available, but also matches our last mention from Cyber Monday and marks the first major discount we’ve tracked since last December. Not sure what Kindle Unlimited is exactly? Well, it’s a must-have subscription if you, or someone in your family, is an avid reader. It includes literally unlimited access to millions of ebooks ranging from sci-fi novels to cookbooks, non-fiction, and much more. Many of the books even include an Audible version so you can listen to them without having to spend any more. Though the best experience is on Amazon’s Kindle, you don’t have to have one to take advantage of this offer, as it works on just about any device. Learn more here.

Should you opt for the 24-month long option above, you’d be saving nearly $100. In that case, we recommend picking up Amazon’s Kindle with Backlight for $80 in certified refurbished condition. It’s likely the best budget-friendly way to enjoy your new subscription since the backlit e-ink display makes it easy to read day or night.

Are you more into movies and shows instead of books? Well, right now, signing up for Amazon’s Music Unlimited for just $8 scores you six months of Disney+. That’s more than enough time to catch up on Loki, Wanda Vision, as well as all the Marvel and Star Wars your body can watch. Also, be sure to check out our media guide for other great can’t-miss deals.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is...
Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work a...
Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-t...
Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets...
Load up on dog food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40...
Upright GO 2 pairs with iOS or Android to help you achi...
Bring color lighting to your nightstand with this meros...
LG’s latest 13-inch Ultra laptop goes leaps and b...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $46

Bundle Amazon Music with 6-months of Disney+ from just $8

From $8 Learn More
Save 38%

Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K at first discount of 38% off, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More
Save 20%

Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets starting at $24

From $24 Learn More