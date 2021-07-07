Kick back this summer with millions of books on Kindle Unlimited from under $48 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Kindle Unlimited ebook subscription at up to 40% off. You can currently get the 6-month sub for $47.86 (Reg. $60), 12-month for $80.30 (Reg. $120), or 24-month for $143.80 (Reg. $240). Today’s deal is not only the best available, but also matches our last mention from Cyber Monday and marks the first major discount we’ve tracked since last December. Not sure what Kindle Unlimited is exactly? Well, it’s a must-have subscription if you, or someone in your family, is an avid reader. It includes literally unlimited access to millions of ebooks ranging from sci-fi novels to cookbooks, non-fiction, and much more. Many of the books even include an Audible version so you can listen to them without having to spend any more. Though the best experience is on Amazon’s Kindle, you don’t have to have one to take advantage of this offer, as it works on just about any device. Learn more here.

Should you opt for the 24-month long option above, you’d be saving nearly $100. In that case, we recommend picking up Amazon’s Kindle with Backlight for $80 in certified refurbished condition. It’s likely the best budget-friendly way to enjoy your new subscription since the backlit e-ink display makes it easy to read day or night.

Are you more into movies and shows instead of books? Well, right now, signing up for Amazon’s Music Unlimited for just $8 scores you six months of Disney+. That’s more than enough time to catch up on Loki, Wanda Vision, as well as all the Marvel and Star Wars your body can watch. Also, be sure to check out our media guide for other great can’t-miss deals.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

