FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up on dog food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

-
AmazonHome GoodsWag
40% off $3.50+

Amazon is now offering 40% off a selection of its in-house Wag dog food and treats with deals from under $3.50. One standout here is the 6-ounce Wag Soft and Tender American Jerky Dog Treats (beef) for $3.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And then be sure to cancel it after your orders goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Made in the USA, American beef is the #1 ingredient here with no “added poultry by-products, hormones, grain, corn, soy, wheat, colors or artificial flavors.” They ships in a resealable bag and carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More Wag deals below. 

More Amazon Wag deals:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below, as detailed above, to redeem the lowest possible prices.

We recently detailed some of the new releases in the Wag Amazon dog food lineup as well as the overall value proposition. There are massive savings to be had and you can get all of the details on how to take advantage of them all year long right here

Dive into some of our AirTag accessory coverage including the new Case-Mate AirTag collar and FollowPaw’s cork leather variant if you’re looking to keep tabs on your furry friend with Apple’s item trackers. 

More on the WAG American Jerky Dog Treats:

  • Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world
  • American Beef is the #1 ingredient
  • Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand
  • No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China
  • No added grain, corn, soy or wheat. No added colors or artificial flavors
  • Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Wag

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart s...
Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is...
Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work a...
Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-t...
Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets...
Upright GO 2 pairs with iOS or Android to help you achi...
Bring color lighting to your nightstand with this meros...
LG’s latest 13-inch Ultra laptop goes leaps and b...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Replenish your Pure Protein bar stock at up to 40% off: 12-packs from $8.50 + more

From $5 Learn More
New low

iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

$70 Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More
Save 20%

Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets starting at $24

From $24 Learn More