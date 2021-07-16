FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up on dog/cat food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

-
AmazonHome GoodsWag
40% off $3.50+

Amazon is now offering 40% off a selection of its in-house Wag dog food and treats with deals from under $3.50. One standout here is the 6-ounce Wag Soft and Tender American Jerky Dog Treats (beef) for $3.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And then be sure to cancel it after your orders goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Made in the USA, American beef is the #1 ingredient here with no “added poultry by-products, hormones, grain, corn, soy, wheat, colors or artificial flavors.” They ships in a resealable bag and carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More Wag deals below. 

More Amazon Wag deals:

(Update 7/16 1:10p.m.): Amazon has now launched another notable Wag and Kitzy dog/cat food sale with even more options at up to 40% off including larger food bundles and more. Our top picks are in the list below.

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below, as detailed above, to redeem the lowest possible prices.

We recently detailed some of the new releases in the Wag Amazon dog food lineup as well as the overall value proposition. There are massive savings to be had and you can get all of the details on how to take advantage of them all year long right here

Dive into some of our AirTag accessory coverage including the new Case-Mate AirTag collar and FollowPaw’s cork leather variant if you’re looking to keep tabs on your furry friend with Apple’s item trackers. 

More on the WAG American Jerky Dog Treats:

  • Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world
  • American Beef is the #1 ingredient
  • Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand
  • No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China
  • No added grain, corn, soy or wheat. No added colors or artificial flavors
  • Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Wag

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s popular S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand ...
Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $...
TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa smart camera expands you...
Official Halo Encyclopedia and art books start from $36...
Get into aerial photography with today’s folding ...
Save up to $140 on this 10-pc. Cuisinart Classic Stainl...
Greenworks 12-inch Electric Chainsaw sidesteps gas and ...
Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit-ready sm...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $13.50+

Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 at up 35% off: Chocolate Chip and Salted Caramel

$8.50 Learn More

Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric scooter: $340, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Elgato Wave XLR lets you use your favorite mic + custom mix nine audio channels, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, Lonely Hacker, Dark Rage RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More