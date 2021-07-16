Load up on dog/cat food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

Amazon is now offering 40% off a selection of its in-house Wag dog food and treats with deals from under $3.50. One standout here is the 6-ounce Wag Soft and Tender American Jerky Dog Treats (beef) for $3.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And then be sure to cancel it after your orders goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Made in the USA, American beef is the #1 ingredient here with no “added poultry by-products, hormones, grain, corn, soy, wheat, colors or artificial flavors.” They ships in a resealable bag and carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More Wag deals below.

More Amazon Wag deals:

(Update 7/16 1:10p.m.): Amazon has now launched another notable Wag and Kitzy dog/cat food sale with even more options at up to 40% off including larger food bundles and more. Our top picks are in the list below.

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below, as detailed above, to redeem the lowest possible prices.

We recently detailed some of the new releases in the Wag Amazon dog food lineup as well as the overall value proposition. There are massive savings to be had and you can get all of the details on how to take advantage of them all year long right here.

Dive into some of our AirTag accessory coverage including the new Case-Mate AirTag collar and FollowPaw’s cork leather variant if you’re looking to keep tabs on your furry friend with Apple’s item trackers.

More on the WAG American Jerky Dog Treats:

Made in the USA; with the finest ingredients from around the world

American Beef is the #1 ingredient

Soft and tender texture that is easier for your dog to chew and can be broken by hand

No added poultry by-products, no added hormones, no ingredients sourced from mainland China

No added grain, corn, soy or wheat. No added colors or artificial flavors

Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

