FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly be a live service experience

-
Apps GamesNewsUbisoft

The new Assassin’s Creed game almost always gets leaked, and it looks like it just happened again. Except this time, it’s not necessarily a new Assassin’s Creed game in the traditional sense, but rather some kind of live service experience that appears to be codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. As opposed to the franchise’s usual (mostly) single-player experience that takes gamers to a particular point in history, it sounds like the franchise is moving over to more of a live service setup with multiple games smashed together and regular updates to keep the experience fresh. Head below for more details. 

New Assassin’s Creed game in the works

A report from Bloomberg, citing anonymous Ubisoft employees, suggested the next Assassin’s Creed game would be a live service one right before Ubisoft took to its official blog and all but confirmed as much with a post entitled, “An Update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity and the Future of the Assassin’s Creed Franchise.”

While Ubisoft doesn’t directly say anything about live service, it is essentially pointing at something like that for the franchise moving forward:

Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

That, in combination with the insider Bloomberg report, seems to suggest the game will be transitioning into something more akin to Anthem or Rockstar’s GTA franchise — an ongoing game world with new expansions and content added on a regular basis. 

According to the Bloomberg report, the new Assassin’s Creed game, or Assassin’s Creed Infinity, will consist of multiple interconnected Assassin’s games, with more being added over the life of the persistent game world. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Only time will tell now, but Ubisoft is going to have to navigate its way through moving this beloved franchise over to a live one carefully. If this indeed the direction it will be taking with the new Assassin’s Creed game, there will be millions of dedicated fans keeping a close eye on it to make sure Ubisoft doesn’t ruin their beloved hooded parkour assassin franchise. However, providing Ubisoft can keep the quality up and the pricing scheme fair — it’s hard to imagine anyone being okay with subscription model here — this could result in the largest and most detailed shared Assassin’s Creed world we have ever seen. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nordstrom Anniversary sale preview is here! Find our to...
Hands-on: Nomad brings leather stylings to your MagSafe...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Br...
Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby A...
Amazon will now ship a COVID-19 test right to your door...
Still haven’t binged Demon Slayer? UNIQLO’s...
Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal C...
All-new Sony wearable speaker debuts as open-ear altern...
Show More Comments

Related

E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More
Save 20%

Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets starting at $24

From $24 Learn More

Nordstrom Anniversary sale preview is here! Find our top picks from Nike, more

Learn More