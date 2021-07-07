New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly be a live service experience

The new Assassin’s Creed game almost always gets leaked, and it looks like it just happened again. Except this time, it’s not necessarily a new Assassin’s Creed game in the traditional sense, but rather some kind of live service experience that appears to be codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. As opposed to the franchise’s usual (mostly) single-player experience that takes gamers to a particular point in history, it sounds like the franchise is moving over to more of a live service setup with multiple games smashed together and regular updates to keep the experience fresh. Head below for more details.

New Assassin’s Creed game in the works

A report from Bloomberg, citing anonymous Ubisoft employees, suggested the next Assassin’s Creed game would be a live service one right before Ubisoft took to its official blog and all but confirmed as much with a post entitled, “An Update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity and the Future of the Assassin’s Creed Franchise.”

While Ubisoft doesn’t directly say anything about live service, it is essentially pointing at something like that for the franchise moving forward:

Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

That, in combination with the insider Bloomberg report, seems to suggest the game will be transitioning into something more akin to Anthem or Rockstar’s GTA franchise — an ongoing game world with new expansions and content added on a regular basis.

According to the Bloomberg report, the new Assassin’s Creed game, or Assassin’s Creed Infinity, will consist of multiple interconnected Assassin’s games, with more being added over the life of the persistent game world.

9to5Toys’ Take

Only time will tell now, but Ubisoft is going to have to navigate its way through moving this beloved franchise over to a live one carefully. If this indeed the direction it will be taking with the new Assassin’s Creed game, there will be millions of dedicated fans keeping a close eye on it to make sure Ubisoft doesn’t ruin their beloved hooded parkour assassin franchise. However, providing Ubisoft can keep the quality up and the pricing scheme fair — it’s hard to imagine anyone being okay with subscription model here — this could result in the largest and most detailed shared Assassin’s Creed world we have ever seen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!