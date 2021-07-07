Save 35% and pick up this 5-tier food dehydrator at an Amazon low of $36

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator for $35.99 shipped. This is down 35% from its normal $50 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With five trays each of standard and mesh designs, you’ll have plenty of abilities when it comes time to dehydrate. Everything is BPA-free as well, which is a nice feature. On the front there’s an on and off switch as well as a temperature control knob to dial it in. Plus, the transparent design allows you to check in on things without opening the machine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When you compare the price of today’s lead deal with Amazon’s best-sellers list, you’ll see just how great of a discount it is. For comparison, the next-best deal that we can find from a reliable brand is $40, which is $4 above today’s lead deal.

After you pick up a dehydrator, you’ll want to give our home goods guide a browse. It’s the place that we put all of the best discounts from around the web that belong somewhere in your home, be it the living room, kitchen, or even garage. It’s a page you should bookmark and check back often to see the latest sales that we find.

More on the Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator:

5-Tray Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator, 5 Mesh Stainless Steel Trays, BPA Free Plastic Sides and Lid, Stainless Steel Base

On/Off switch with temperature adjust knob

Transparent layers for checking drying progress

Stack trays at 2 different heights to help achieve the best results

Dry a variety of foods for healthy snacks, Stackable trays (11.5” x 8” each) for your desired capacity, Fan forced air dries evenly and shortens dehydrating time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!