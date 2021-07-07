Easily install a Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal in your sink while it’s down at $86.50

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord for $86.30 shipped. Regularly between $100 and $112 at Amazon over the last year, this model sells for $105 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $3 of the lowest we have tracked in the last 12 months. Alongside the included EZ mount system, this setup requires “no electrical expertise” for installation with an on-board power cord. Features include a 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM motor, stainless steel grind components, and a removable splash guard for easy cleaning. It ships with an 8-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need that kind of horsepower, something like the 1/3HP Waste King L-111 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord at just over $40 will likely do the trick for less. This ones carries similarly solid 4+ star ratings and is essentially a lower power version of the model above. Just note this one ships with a 2-year warranty as opposed to the extended coverage on today’s featured deal.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, dive into today’s $100 price drop on Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter, these wireless Govee under-cabinet lights, the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker, this KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, and De’Longhi’s espresso machine alongside the deal we just spotted on Elite Gourmet’s 10.5-quart multi-function air fryer.

More on the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal:

COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning.Hertz:60

8 YEAR PROTECTION: 8-year Limited Warranty

NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

