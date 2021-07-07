Baxton Studio Loveseat plunges to new Amazon low of $168.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Baxton Studio Loveseat for $168.74 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, so you may not want to sleep on this deal. This offer shaves over $31 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. Add a splash of mid-century modern to your living room, bedroom, or office with this elegant loveseat. It boasts a dark walnut finish that’s ready to usher a rich look into your space. Both cushions are removable, allowing you to easily clean them whenever the need may arise. Assembly takes 30 minutes or less and the entire unit spans roughly 16 by 49 by 33 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at the current discount on Ameriwood Rebel. It’s wraps the functionality of a dresser, desk, bookcase, and TV stand into one piece of furniture for $159. Other notable discounts ready to upgrade your home include three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights at $12, a HomeKit-enabled meross Lamp for $21, and this Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike at $126.

Baxton Studio Loveseat features:

A simple, post-modern design that works well with a variety of styles, the Sorrento 2-seater loveseat is upholstered in grey polyester fabric with solid rubberwood legs and frame. A fully upholstered seat with exposed dark walnut wood looks great from all angles, whether in a lounge arrangement, public waiting area or private office. The splayed legs and button-tufting design add a retro modern touch to this piece of clean lines furniture. The Sorrento features light weight and easy handling. It will be suitable for those urban dwellers with limited space. It could be a cool-looking reading nook within 30 minutes of assembly out of a box.

