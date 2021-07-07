FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new low at $40 (Reg. $59)

Woot is offering the Schumacher 15A/3A 6V/12V Automatic Battery Charger for $39.99 Prime shipped, while non-members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it normally goes for around $59 at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention by nearly $10. Whether you have a vehicle that isn’t driven often, or a lawn mower that doesn’t like to hold a charge, this is a great way to assist with either scenario. It has both slow 3A charging and quick 15A while retaining compatibility with 6V and 12V batteries. You’ll also find microprocessor-controlled and multi-stage charging here, which adds to its precision and safety, increasing battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need a lower-powered version of today’s lead deal? If so, Amazon Basics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $19.50 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

You could, instead, opt for the GOOLOO 2A car battery charger/maintainer that’s also on sale right now. We found the discount yesterday, which drops the charger to a new low of $16. While its maximum charging rate is slower than the base rate of the Schumacher in today’s lead deal, you’ll still be able to top off a battery with ease using GOOLOO’s tool.

More about Schumacher’s Battery Charger:

  • Auto voltage detection automatically detects 6 or 12V batteries
  • Reverse hook-up protection ensures charger will not operate if clamps are reversed
  • Charges compatible battery types, including standard, AGM and deep-cycle batteries

