Upright GO 2 pairs with iOS or Android to help you achieve perfect posture: $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate, comes within $10 of the lowest price, and marks a return to the second-best we have tracked. This iOS and Android-connected trainer allows you to finally achieve the posture you’ve always wanted. It’s a small device that rests on your back and gently vibrates when it catches you slouching. Sensitivity and vibration settings can be tweaked using the Upright app where you can also tap into daily statistics. Studies claim this product tends to show “significant improvement within just 2 weeks.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Upright GO 2 comes with adhesive strips that keep it held in place, but those will wear out over time. If you reinvest $19 of today’s savings you could grab an Upright GO 2 Necklace and save those adhesive strips for circumstances when a necklace would seem out of place. With roughly 750 reviews so far, this accessory rests at a respectable 4.2/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a reasonable chance you may find another deal that’s to your liking in our sports and fitness guide. Recent additions include Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike at $126, a couple of combination bike locks from $6.50, and even Contigo water bottles and insulated tumblers as low as $7.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Upright GO S debuted last month with a lower price tag. It’s not quite as feature-packed as the model above, but could be suitable for your needs. Read more in our launch coverage.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer features:

Boost Your Health: Meet UPRIGHT GO 2 the simplest, fastest and most natural way to improve your posture in just 2 weeks. Healthy upright posture strengthens back and core muscles, stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being.

Stay Connected: Download the UPRIGHT GO app for iOS and Android and sync your device with your phone to start your daily training sessions and tracking your progress.

Perfect Your Posture: You can easily create custom training programs with the UPRIGHT GO 2. In training mode your device will gently vibrate whenever you slouch. You can adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!