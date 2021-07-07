FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upright GO 2 pairs with iOS or Android to help you achieve perfect posture: $70 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessUpright
30% off $70

Amazon is offering the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate, comes within $10 of the lowest price, and marks a return to the second-best we have tracked. This iOS and Android-connected trainer allows you to finally achieve the posture you’ve always wanted. It’s a small device that rests on your back and gently vibrates when it catches you slouching. Sensitivity and vibration settings can be tweaked using the Upright app where you can also tap into daily statistics. Studies claim this product tends to show “significant improvement within just 2 weeks.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Upright GO 2 comes with adhesive strips that keep it held in place, but those will wear out over time. If you reinvest $19 of today’s savings you could grab an Upright GO 2 Necklace and save those adhesive strips for circumstances when a necklace would seem out of place. With roughly 750 reviews so far, this accessory rests at a respectable 4.2/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a reasonable chance you may find another deal that’s to your liking in our sports and fitness guide. Recent additions include Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike at $126, a couple of combination bike locks from $6.50, and even Contigo water bottles and insulated tumblers as low as $7.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Upright GO S debuted last month with a lower price tag. It’s not quite as feature-packed as the model above, but could be suitable for your needs. Read more in our launch coverage.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer features:

  • Boost Your Health: Meet UPRIGHT GO 2 the simplest, fastest and most natural way to improve your posture in just 2 weeks. Healthy upright posture strengthens back and core muscles, stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being.
  • Stay Connected: Download the UPRIGHT GO app for iOS and Android and sync your device with your phone to start your daily training sessions and tracking your progress.
  • Perfect Your Posture: You can easily create custom training programs with the UPRIGHT GO 2. In training mode your device will gently vibrate whenever you slouch. You can adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Upright

About the Author

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart s...
Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is...
Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work a...
Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-t...
Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets...
Load up on dog food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40...
Bring color lighting to your nightstand with this meros...
LG’s latest 13-inch Ultra laptop goes leaps and b...
Show More Comments

Related

New Upright GO S takes aim at bad posture with 40% lower price, iOS/Android compatibility, more

Order Now! Learn More
$54 off

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike: $126 (Save $53)

$126 Learn More
Save 20%

Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control with Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip at $82

From $40 Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More