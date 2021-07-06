Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike: $126 (Save $53)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike for $126.20 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $4. Want a way to stay fit without overheating during the hot summer months ahead? If so, this exercise bike will pave the way for achieving your daily workout while staying in an air-conditioned space. An adjustable seat allows you to dial in the most comfortable position. It strikes a nice balance between high inertia and resistance with a 22-pound flywheel in tow. With over 3,000 reviews so far, this exercise bike has garnered a 4.3/5 star rating.

Prevent sweat from setting into your new exercise bike when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 21,750 shoppers have left a review the average rating clocks in at 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to give our dedicated sports and fitness guide a look. There you’ll find Contigo water bottles and insulated tumblers from $7.50, a couple of combination bike locks from $6.50, and even Pure Protein bars at up to 40% off. Oh, and if you’ve wanted to develop better posture, you may want to read up on Upright GO S, a training device that debuted about a month ago.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Effective, Durable and Comfortable are the three main advantages of Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1203 Chain Drive Indoor Cycling Bike.

This bike ergonomically designed for optimum comfort and ease. Comes with a padded seat that can be adjusted 4 ways.

Adjustable seat offers user comfort and stability (Seat inseam height Min 26 / Max 32 in). Simply twist the knob to add or remove resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!