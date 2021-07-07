Apple Watch Series 6 deals arrive just in time to try out the watchOS 8 public beta, now $100 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $319 shipped. With everything on sale ranging from entry-level aluminum offerings to GPS + Cellular models, today’s sale is delivering better-than-Prime Day savings as well as a series of new all-time lows at up to $100 off the usual price tags.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if you’re not ready to strap just any old band onto your new wearable, w’re still tracking a series of discounts on official Apple Watch Sport Bands. Available in a variety of styles, these are down to some of the lowest prices of the year starting at $39.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!