Gigabyte’s gaming laptop with 8-core i7, RTX 3080, + 240Hz display up to $230+ off after rebate

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
From $1,870

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 15G Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,069.99 shipped, though filling out this mail-in rebate will effectively drop the price to $1,869.99. For comparison, it has a going rate of $2,300, fetches $2,100 on sale at Adorama right now, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your gaming desktop is starting to age, this laptop will serve as a powerful replacement. Sporting the 105W RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM, you’ll have plenty of processing power, including access to NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. Plus, the 10th generation i7-10870H delivers ample power on the CPU side, as well. With dual NVMe slots, one’s already pre-populated with a 1TB SSD and there’s even 32GB of user-upgradable RAM pre-installed, with support for a maximum of 64GB. I/O is ample, as well, with USB-C, mini DisplayPort, 3.5mm, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and even a UHS-II SD card reader being available. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can’t drop nearly $2,000 on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get a 240Hz display or the RTX 3080, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Prefer Apple’s macOS for your laptop? Well, you’re in luck, as the company’s latest Intel MacBook Air is down $399 right now. That’s the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, making now the perfect day to pick one up. However, any laptop on this page will sit nicely atop this Nulaxy metal stand. You’ll find that it’s down to $51 right now, a 32% drop from its normal going rate.

More on the Gigabyte AORUS 15G Laptop:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 with Boost Clock 1245Mhz & Max Graphics Power 105W
  • NVIDIA DLSS for groundbreaking AI rendering
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H (2.2GHz – 5.0GHz)
  • 32 GB RAM (64 GB max), 1 TB PCIe SSD
  • 2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA/ 1x NVMe PCIe)

