Nulaxy’s metal MacBook standing converter will get you on your feet for $51 (Reg. $75+)

Nulaxy Direct (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Ergonomic Sit to Stand Laptop Converter for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $75 or more, today’s deal is 32% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It’s not very often we see laptop-style sit to stand converters like this on sale. Ranging in height from 2.1-inches to 13.8-inches, it doubles as both a traditional laptop stand and one that gets you up on your feet while getting some work done. The Space Grey-style panel is made of aluminum with rubber pads/feet and can support MacBooks/laptops between 10- and 17-inches. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Don’t need the standing aspect here? Just score the standard Nulaxy Laptop Stand at $21 Prime shipped instead. This one sports an attractive and minimalist design with a metal construction that carries a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers as well.

Broad Compatibility： our stand designed with creativity and quality to help transform your unique workspace! It fits almost all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, which is compatible with MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more

Sit to Stand Convertor: This laptop stand can raise your laptop screen height flexibly from 1.18″ to 21″, which ensures you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, bringing the laptop screen up to eye-level, improves your body posture and helps to relieve neck, back pain and eye strain.

