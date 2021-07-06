FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch with dimming, Alexa drops to $16.50 (Reg. $25)

Reg. $25 $16.50

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch for $16.61 shipped for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, this is as much as 34% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This no-hub required smart switch adds Google Assistant and Alexa commands alongside smartphone control to your living room (or anywhere else) lighting setup. They support dimming over 2.4GHz networks and include an “easy step-by-step installation” guide as well as app-side scheduling and remote operation from anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The single-pole version is also on sale right now for just over $13 Prime shipped. This one doesn’t support dimming but it is a great lower-cost alternative if you can do without it. You can get all of the details in our coverage right here

Just be sure to dive into these deals on other Kasa smart home gear to complete your setup. On top of an ongoing deal on TP-Link’s Outdoor Kasa Dual Plug at $19, we are tracking a solid price drop on this TP-Link Kasa RGB Smart Bulb 2-pack and more starting from $13.50 right here. Dive into our smart home hub for even more including Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at a new low

  • 3-way or single pole: Using it as 3-way or single pole switch to control the light from 1 or 2 locations to replace your traditional 3-way switch. Best for top and bottom of a staircase or from house to garage etc.
  • Control from anywhere & voice control: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

