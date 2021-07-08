Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro with an OtterBox + PopSocket case at $20 (Save 43%)

A4C’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering the OtterBox + Pop Reflex iPhone 12/Pro Case for $19.97 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay at Walmart, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low at 43% off. The iPhone 12 Pro Max model is also on sale for the same price.

Combining the rugged design of an OtterBox case with the added grip of a PopSocket, this case offers some added protection for your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. The detachable PopGrip doubles as a stand for propping up your device while watching videos and gives you some added grip to hold your iPhone. Alongside a textured design on the back, there’s also Qi compatibility and a raised lip around the front to keep your iPhone’s screen scratch-free. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look at what to expect from the OtterBox and PopSocket collaboration in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who are digging the textured design of the featured case but don’t particularly think the added PopSocket functionality will come in handy should check out the Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12 case instead. Entering at a more affordable $13 price tag, this one is compatible with both iPhone 12 and 12 Pro handsets and sports much of the same grippy form-factor noted above. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Over in our smartphone accessories roundup today, we’re tracking a notable discount on a Spigen iPhone 12 mini case at just $8 for those who want to grab a handset for Apple’s tiny, yet capable handset. But then don’t forget that we’re tracking some rare refurbished discounts on iPhone 12 Pro and 12 mini starting at $139 off.

Otter + Pop Reflex iPhone 12 Case featues:

Express yourself with Otter + Pop Reflex Series phone case for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. OtterBox has collaborated with PopSockets to create an all-in-one case to protect and style your smartphone. This case was designed with you in mind and built to combine your two favorite products into one clean and reliable protective case for comfortable single-handed use, wireless charging and unlimited customization.

