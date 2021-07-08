Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with Qi Charging Pad $15 (Save 47%), more

Afrog (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers its LED Desk Lamp with integrated Qi Charger and USB Port for $14.79 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YCGFR888 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $28, you’re looking at 47% in savings as today’s offer marks a new all-time low. This LED desk lamp will not only illuminate your workspace, but also provides a convenient place to refuel your smartphone or earbuds. On top of its five brightness levels, you’ll also benefit from five different temperature modes on top of an adjustable design with built-in 5W Qi charging pad and 2.4A USB-A port. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities. Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp Office Lamp with 5V2A Adapter to wall, Portable,Exactly what You are looking for. 25 brightness choices. 5 lighting modes × 5 level brightness , Sensitive Touch Control

Powerfull charging: owning both USB Charging Port and Fast Wireless Charger. Free to sleep: 30/60 minutes Auto off timer, free to sleep,no need to worry about turning off. Eye-caring Tech：No flicker lighting, desk lamp suitable for kid night bedroom reading.

