Apple celebrates Black Widow’s theatrical release by discounting Marvel movies to $8 each

After seeing a collection of $10 flicks go on sale earlier in the week courtesy of iTunes, Apple is back to bring much of the same savings to Marvel fans. Hot off the tails of a pretty exciting fifth episode of Loki earlier this week, fans looking to rewatch any of the films in the MCU ahead of seeing Black Widow this weekend can now bring home each of the flicks at $7.99. With deals on the films that started it all to the culmination of the Infinity Saga and nearly everything in-between, all of the discounts will become permanent additions to your collection. Head below for all of the deals as we head into the weekend.

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $8 each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $16 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and the first time of the year that everything has been discounted together in a single sale.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts courtesy of iTunes this week, as Apple has two ongoing sales for expanding your library at a discount. First up, there are a collection of TV show series marked down to $10 or less including favorites like The West Wing, Seinfeld, and more. Plus for movie fans, you’ll find plenty of popular flicks at $10 alongside the $1 rental.

