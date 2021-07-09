Save as much as 50% on Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S Mouse at a low of $50

Lenovo is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse for $49.99 shipped when code MXMASTER50 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching as much as $100, it just dropped from $60 in order to return to our previous mention for the all-time low with as much as 50% in savings attached. Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S mouse delivers a bevy of features to take your workstation to the next level. Alongside 70-day battery life and seven programable buttons, Logitech’s FLOW capabilities allow you to pair the mouse with three devices and switch between them while also copying files, text, and more from one to another. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update 7/9 @ 11:0 AM: Thousandshores Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page 40% off coupon and use the code 6R8HB4AG at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $30 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the more ergonomic and feature-packed build found above isn’t doing anything for you, the Logitech M720 Wireless Triathlon Mouse is a great way to save some extra cash at $40. It still packs the brand’s FLOW feature set, alongside up to 24-months of battery life, just without the rechargeable functionality on the MX Master S2.

If neither of those peripherals are going to be quite the right fit for your setup, don’t forget that Logitech’s $32 K375s keyboard is still on sale for the best price yet. With multi-device functionality, this is a great workstation upgrade for those who rely on both a Mac and iPad, or any other combination of machines. Or if your Zoom setup could use a bit of a boost, Logitech’s 1080p C930e Webcam is down to $70.

Logitech MX Master 2S features:

Logitech’s flagship mouse is designed for power users and masters of their craft. Get more done, more efficiently with revolutionary multi-computer control. Combined with other advanced features and a stunning design, MX Master 2S offers a new level of comfort, control, precision and customization.

