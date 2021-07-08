Finally upgrade your Zoom game with Logitech’s 1080p C930e Webcam at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech C930e 1080p Webcam for $69.99 shipped. Down from the $100 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings in order to mark the best price in well over a year. Upgrading your video call game with 1080p recording, the Logitech C930e Webcam arrives to finally ditch your MacBook’s built-in solution. This one arrives with a unique 90-degree field of view for getting more of your surroundings in the shot, which can also be adjusted to hone in on a specific subject. Its design can easily clip onto everything from MacBooks to external displays, and is even tripod-ready for more serious setups. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a less well-known brand, this 1080p webcam will only set you back $18 at Amazon. Sure, it lacks the more premium features like better low-light image quality or the 90-degree field of view, but will still surely be a step up from your MacBook’s built-in camera. If you’re wondering just how good an $18 webcam can truly be, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what you’ll get out of the box.

While you’re renovating the work from home setup, be sure to give our Mac accessories guide a look for other discounted gear to turn that spare bedroom into more of a real at-home office. These LG Ergo UltraFine monitors at $99 off are a great place to start for some extra screen real estate, which start at $320. Plus, after treating your eyes, be sure to give some love to your ears by upgrading to the Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers at $90.

Logitech C930e Webcam features:

Experience business calls that are like being there in person. Sophisticated technology in the Logitech C930e Webcam delivers clear video and sound in virtually any environment, even low-light conditions. With 1080p resolution, H.264 video compression and a wide 90-degree field of view, C930e offers advanced webcam capabilities for superior video conferencing.

