Logitech’s $33 K375s keyboard can pair with your Mac and iPad at the same time (Save 34%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $32.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 34% in savings with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low set once before in order to mark the second-best price to date. Featuring a full layout with added arrow keys and a number pad, the most notable inclusion on the Logitech K375s is its multi-device functionality that lets you pair it with three different machines. So whether you need to switch between two different Macs, or want a keyboard that can easily switch between use with an iPad alongside your main machine, this is worth a look. It pairs over Bluetooth or the included wireless USB dongle and features 2-year battery life. Over 285 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who are looking for a mouse to pair with the featured keyboard, or just an offering to bring into your workflow, Amazon is also discounting the Logitech Pebble M350 Bluetooth Mouse. Having dropped from $30, right now it is down to $23.99. That’s within just a few cents of the all-time low and the second-best price yet. This Bluetooth mouse sports a compact design that makes it just as compelling for throwing in a backpack for on-the-go work as it is using at your makeshift home office. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Otherwise, go check out this ongoing Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced discount which drops the popular made-for-Mac mouse down to a new low of $90. Or for the brand’s latest, go give Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset a look to check out its stylish new mint colorway.

Logitech K375s Multi-Device Keyboard features:

Start typing on your computer, then switch and type on your phone or tablet at the touch of a key. The K375s Multi-Device is compatible with any computer, phone or tablet. Experience quiet and comfortable typing with large, concave keys in a full-size and familiar layout, including a convenient Number pad and spill-resistant design.

