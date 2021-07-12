Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards + old skins return

As we finish up the Genesis event where the original Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps returned, it’s time to take a look at what’s coming next for Apex Legends. This time around, we’re heading into Arenas with the Thrillseekers Event. Introducing a new Overflow Arenas map that delivers a never-before-seen POI as well as weekly reward tracks and cosmetics, this time around, things will be a bit different in the Apex Store. What’s changing? Keep reading to find out.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event intros new Overflow map for Arenas

“The floor is lava! Well, some of it, anyway.” This is how the Apex blog starts out introducing the Overflow map. So far, Arenas maps have generally been renditions or remakes of classic POIs from Apex. This time around, Overflow introduces something that we’ve never seen before: lanes.

Lanes aren’t new in FPS games; in fact, they’re quite common. Overflow will feature multiple lanes which locations are “separated by tall, lava-filled structures.” This separation means that players can’t easily spot early decisions that teams make and requires you to stay aware of your surroundings or run the risk of being flanked.

Like always, there’s room for long-range engagements, but Overflow is really built around short-to-medium range combat, so keep that in mind when purchasing your load out. The team went on to say, “Overflow feels pretty different from our other maps, and our hope is that it will feel rewarding for both defensive and aggressive players alike.”

Rewards track includes new goals each week

The Thrillseekers Event will run from tomorrow, July 13, through August 3. Given that that’s a span of three weeks, each week, there will be a new rewards track to follow. The breakdown is this:

Week one: Rampart Wastelander Set, which includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin, and a Legendary Rampart skin

Week two: Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals, and Apex packs

Week three: Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin + more

More than just this events cosmetics will be available this time around

Normally, during an event, we’ll see some limited-time cosmetics hit the store. However, this time around, Apex is bringing back “fan-favorite skins, including Youngblood and Voidwalker.” Alongside this, there will be some “enticing sales on Apex packs.” Everything here is limited, though there’s a possibility some skins will return in the future.

