Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit for $69.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6062K at checkout. This is a 30% discount from its normal going rate and marks the very first price drop that we’ve tracked since its release. Whether you’re a streamer or just want a cool wall accent, this kit is the perfect addition to any smart home. It uses RGBIC technology to allow you to customize each section individually, and it can display up to 57 colors at one time. You’ll get seven interchangeable sections and one corner piece so you can design whatever shape you want. There are over 40 dynamic scenes built-in and you can even create your own if that’s your thing. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. Early reviews are positive and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Govee Smart Table Lamp features RGBIC coloring and is available for just $38 when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t span multiple feet on your wall, but it sits on your desk and offers a nice ambiance and gentle illumination for your space. It’s also Alexa and Assistant compatible, meaning that you can tie this light into your smart home automations.

Those searching for HomeKit compatibility will want to look no further than this LIFX discount we found earlier this morning. It’s down to $13.50, which is a new low that we’ve tracked this year from its normal $27 going rate. It also supports Alexa and Assistant, making it a great way to upgrade any smart home.

More on the Govee Glide:

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 57 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

Reacts to Your Music: Glide Glide Wall Light can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 6 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay lit.

