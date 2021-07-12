iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 5 air vent car mount drops to $20 in time for summer road trips

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 20% in savings in order to mark the third-best price to date that comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. Centered around iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest accessory arrives to keep your smartphone in-view while on-the-road. It can grip a variety of different smartphone sizes ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between. Over 695 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the flexibility of the all-new mount found above, going with iOttie’s Easy Touch 4 offering at $17 is a great way to save even more. This one still packs a similar One Touch mechanism to the lead deal, as well as an air vent design, but isn’t the latest and greatest from iOttie. Though you can still get the same peace of mind from its 4.4/5 star rating averaged by over 9,300 customers.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount is the next generation of the top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

