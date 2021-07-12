Smartphone Accessories Native Union USB-C Cable $14 (Save 30%), more

Native Union’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Belt Braided Nylon USB-C Cable for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at in 30% savings as today’s offer delivers the best price of the year. It’s also within $2 of the all-time low, as well. Featuring a braided nylon construction, Native Union’s Belt Cable upgrades your charging setup with a durable cord that’ll be able to withstand tagging along in your everyday carry or just hanging out in your at-home setup. It can handle over 10,000 bends and features a 4-foot length that gives you some extra slack for being away from the wall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
O-Flex strain relief design at connector joint provides controlled flexibility to absorb 2 x more stress than regular strain relief. Its 10,000+ bend* lifespan makes it 6 x stronger than standard Lightning cables. Durable nylon braided cable featuring a reinforced structure crafted with DuPont Kevlar fiber for unparalleled strength, compatible with all USB-C devices – safely experience high speed charging up to 2.4 Amps.
Simply wrap up your cable with the integrated genuine leather strap to keep your 4-foot cable neat, tangle-free and in good condition. Slide the belt anywhere along the cable for easy carry. The Lifetime Limited Warranty will cover any defect in materials or workmanship under normal use conditions, for as long as the customer owns the cable – Please refer to the manufacturer’s website for full terms and conditions.
