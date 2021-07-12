Comment: Double VIP points + freebies make now the perfect time to pre-order LEGO’s summer sets

Earlier today, the LEGO Group launched its latest double VIP points promotion, which also happened to overlap with a pair of notable gift with purchase freebies. As if those savings weren’t enough, the promotion covers a collection of upcoming creations that just recently went up for pre-order. Ranging from the latest sets from the Star Wars universe to the most recent additions to the Nintendo collection and more, now makes for a perfect time to pre-order. Head below for all of the details on how to get the most out of picking up the latest summer LEGO pre-orders.

Sets the pre-order

You’ll find all of the intricacies of the promotion over in our full coverage right here, but the long and short of it is that alongside getting effectively 10% cash back on future LEGO purchases, you’re scoring two freebie sets. One thing that we didn’t highlight enough in our coverage is that the promotion also covers pre-orders on the latest releases from the LEGO Group.

Over the past few months, we’ve been detailing all of the upcoming kits from Star Wars, Marvel, Mario, and more which will officially launch on August 1. As one of the largest waves of LEGO creations launched all year, many have been waiting on the latest kits to launch. now ahead of time, many of them have gone up for pre-order just in time to take advantage of today’s promotion.

Here are all of the sets launching next month:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95

Marvel Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper: $29.99

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99

Crocodile: $29.99

There are also some additional sets that don’t launch until this year on October 1.

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99

One aspect of the promotion worth re-highlighting here is that you’ll need to hit one of two thresholds in order to score the latest gift with purchase. Those looking to bring home the mini adidas Originals Superstar sneaker will have to spend $85, while stepping up to $150 gets you the Charles Dickens Christmas Carole set alongside the brick-built kicks. So it’s a smart idea to break up your orders accordingly in order to maximum the number of promotional sets you get.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If you’re like me and want to get the latest kits from LEGO as soon as they come out, today’s offer is as good as it gets. We won’t likely see any discounts on the new wave of sets for the first few months after release, and even when we do, it’ll likely only be in the 15% range. While those who can wait until the holiday season will likely be all to lock-in the usual 20% and all-time low prices, odds are even those discounts will be on the more infrequent side.

All that’s to say, if you’re going to pick up any of the new LEGO kits come August 1, it’s worth planning ahead of seeing which can be pre-ordered now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!