LEGO double VIP points promotion now live with adidas sneaker and Charles Dickens freebies

Today, LEGO is rolling out a new double VIP points promotion, marking only the second time this year for builders to cash in on the additional credit. Eligible across the entire LEGO catalog, you’ll be able to pick up all of the just-released creations and lock in pre-orders on kits that haven’t been released yet. That’s alongside being able to score free mini adidas and Charles Dickens sets on select orders. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO launches new double VIP points promotion

LEGO is launching its latest promotion today, giving shoppers double points on its entire collection of sets. While we occasionally see more limited offers on select themes like back on May the 4th, there are rarely chances to lock in twice the credits on everything LEGO offers. For comparison, the last one of these promotions, which was the only other one of the year so far, launched back in April. Now builders have yet another chance to score some savings while also locking in additional value from free kits.

In order to earn the rewards, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases, but more on that below. For those who haven’t signed up yet, joining the program now will score you a free minifigure keychain. You can learn more about that aspect of the promotion right here.

Alongside the double points LEGO VIP, you can also currently score three different gifts with purchase sets on select orders. Most notably, the ongoing mini adidas Originals Superstar shoe is still available on orders over $85 (more details on the promotion right here). That’s alongside being able to get a second chance of bringing home last year’s Charles Dickens Christmas Carol set as part of a Christmas in July promo when spending over $150. And finally, orders over $40 will get a Minions kit free of charge, too.

When it comes to actually locking in all of the savings through this week, the promotion applies to every set available on LEGO’s site. So whether you’re looking to finally pick up some of the new 2021 creations or have been eyeing a larger model that rarely goes on sale, today’s double LEGO VIP points rollout is about as notable as they come.

Some of our favorites include brand-new releases like the Daily Bugle, which we loved in our recent hands-on review, as well as the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, which left a similar first impression. Some other highlights worth checking out include the Medieval Blacksmith shop, the massive 9,000-piece Colosseum, and Disney Castle. There’s really no way to go wrong here though, considering that it effectively equates to getting 10% off your order applied into LEGO credit to use the next time around.

Live through the end of the week

You’ll have through the end of the week on July 18 in order to take advantage of the double VIP points promotion. As for the gift with purchases, you’ll have through that same time period as well. Though as enticing of an offer as this is, it’s probably a wise idea to lock-in your order sooner than later, as stock likely won’t last all week.

So what are you waiting for? Go shop everything LEGO has to offer. Or, for some additional inspiration on which sets to pick up, check out all of our most recent LEGO reviews down below.

