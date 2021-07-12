Microsoft back to school sale takes up to $500 off Surface devices, Razer gaming PC, more

Microsoft has launched its annual back to school sale, taking as much as $500 off a selection of its in-house Surface devices and PCs. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Surface Go 2 bundled with a Type Cover and Sleeve starting at $549.98. With as much as $170 in savings depending on which configuration you opt for, these are the best values of the year on one of Microsoft’s latest releases and a rare chance to score a decked out setup for less than retail. Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 delivers a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and is an ideal machine to handle note taking and paper writing for students, as well as general web browsing and more. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage to round out the package. Over 1,100 customers have left 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

You’ll also be able to lock-in as much as $500 across a selection of PCs that aren’t made by Microsoft themselves, with highlights from Lenovo, Acer, Razer, and more. Like the Surface deals, these are some of the lowest offers to date on many of these models, and a great chance to grab a new laptop ahead of the fall semester. And especially considering there are everything from ultrabooks to gaming laptops and more, those $500 discounts go a long way. Everything will upgrade to Windows 11 this fall for free, as well.

You can shop everything in the Microsoft back to school sale right here, but then be sure to check out our PC gaming guide for additional discounts as we kick off the week. With various accessories and other machines on sale, there are plenty of offers to ensure your setup is ready for everything next school year has to offer.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 features:

New 10.5” Surface Go 2 is perfect for keeping up and winding down — delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, long battery life, a stunning touchscreen, and Windows security for the whole family. Browse, shop, and manage email with ease, relax with your favorite TV shows, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!