Grab 512GB of PNY microSD card storage at an all-time low of $54 (Save 33%)

-
Amazonpny
Save 33% $54

Amazon is currently offering the PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card for $53.90 shipped. Normally fetching $80 or more, the price has been slippng over the past week in order to save you 33% and mark a new all-time low. Ready to handle 90MB/s transfer speeds, PNY’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab a smaller capacity model of PNY’s Elite microSD cards from $7.

But if it’s storage for your MacBook or desktop, we’re still tracking a pretty notable price cut on Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD. Down to the lowest price yet, this speedy offering can be yours for $90 with 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, USB-C connectivity, and added security benefits in tow.

PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card features:

Massive capacity to store over 80 hours of full HD video recording. Store up to 100, 000 pictures (18MP size). Up to 90MB/s transfer speed to ensure you spend more time making new memories and less time saving them. Compatible with smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, 360O cameras, drones and more. SD adapter Included for use on DSLR, MIL cameras and point and shoot.

