Renpho’s highly-rated BMI smart scales now up to 33% off with deals from $20 Prime shipped

Renpho (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Smart Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a 33% discount, one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This smart scale works in combination with the companion app that connects with major fitness platforms including Fitbit and Google Fit for keeping tabs on your nutritional stats and workout progress. “Renpho connects with the apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress.” It tracks 13 essential body measurements including weight, BMI, body fat, and more with a tempered glass top and a 396-pound capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 187,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Looking to take it up a notch? The Renpho premium Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model with Apple Health support is currently marked down to $33.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated solution.

For something even more affordable, take a look at our ongoing deal on Anker’s highly-rated eufy HealthKit smart scale at $18 as well. Then go dive into our fitness tracker guide for offers on wearables like today’s Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatch sale, these offers on Fitbit Charge 4, and even more right here. Then dive into our sports/fitness guide for some discounted workout gear, camping supplies, outdoor adventure kit, and much more.

More on the Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.

13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stores in the app.

User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, it also offers Apple Watch App (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!