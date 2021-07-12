FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

-
Home GoodswootChefman
Reg. $40+ $27

Woot is offering the Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $40 and as much as $55 for the mirror door options, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It sells for over $40 at Walmart right now. A great option for road trips and camping, this handy mini fridge includes plugs for the car and typical outlets while doubling as a cooler for drinks, baby bottles, skin-care products, and more. It has a 4-liter capacity (about 12 cans), a removable shelf, and can keep the contents as cold as 32-degrees below. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you think you can get away with a mini cooler, without the power option found on the Chefman above, something like this Coleman FlipLid might do the trick for less. It comes in at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 customers. 

For more adventure gear and deals to support your road trips, you’ll want to dive into our outdoor/fitness hub. You’ll find deals on bike racks, road-worthy protein snacks, this price drop on Garmin’s Edge 530 Performance GPS Cycling Computer, and much more right here

More on the Chefman Mini Portable Personal Fridge:

The Chefman Portable Personal Fridge and Warmer keeps your food and drinks the perfect temperature while at home and on the go. The ultimate versatile cooler, this mini fridge goes from cooling to heating with just the flip of a switch; cools up to 32°F below ambient temperature and warms up to 140°F in an ambient temperature of 75°F. Compact space saving design and lightweight features make it easy to take with you anywhere, yet can still fit your needs.  

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a $90 DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder...
Herman Miller Home Office 2.0 sale delivers 15% off + f...
Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp elegantly upgrades yo...
Create your own fresh pasta in 10 minutes with this Phi...
Enjoy an off season discount on Lasko’s adjustabl...
OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack now matching Amazon l...
Home Depot takes up to $150 off tools and combo kits fr...
Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during...
Show More Comments

Related

First discount

Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 sees first discount at $80 off

$80 off Learn More

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards + old skins return

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More