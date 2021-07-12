Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

Woot is offering the Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $40 and as much as $55 for the mirror door options, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It sells for over $40 at Walmart right now. A great option for road trips and camping, this handy mini fridge includes plugs for the car and typical outlets while doubling as a cooler for drinks, baby bottles, skin-care products, and more. It has a 4-liter capacity (about 12 cans), a removable shelf, and can keep the contents as cold as 32-degrees below. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you think you can get away with a mini cooler, without the power option found on the Chefman above, something like this Coleman FlipLid might do the trick for less. It comes in at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 customers.

For more adventure gear and deals to support your road trips, you’ll want to dive into our outdoor/fitness hub. You’ll find deals on bike racks, road-worthy protein snacks, this price drop on Garmin’s Edge 530 Performance GPS Cycling Computer, and much more right here.

More on the Chefman Mini Portable Personal Fridge:

The Chefman Portable Personal Fridge and Warmer keeps your food and drinks the perfect temperature while at home and on the go. The ultimate versatile cooler, this mini fridge goes from cooling to heating with just the flip of a switch; cools up to 32°F below ambient temperature and warms up to 140°F in an ambient temperature of 75°F. Compact space saving design and lightweight features make it easy to take with you anywhere, yet can still fit your needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!