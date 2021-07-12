Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 at up 35% off: Chocolate Chip and Salted Caramel

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Bars for $8.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This price is available on the Chewy Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Salted Caramel flavors. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Then remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $13.50 or so, today’s deal is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now among the lowest priced options out there, this is a great opportunity to stock up and score some healthy hits of protein for in between your workouts and throughout the day. They carry 20-grams of protein per bar as well as roughly 2-grams of sugar (depending on the flavor) and a gluten-free recipe. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers, they are also an Amazon best-seller. Head below for more.

For something even less expensive, take a look at the MET-Rx Protein Plus Protein Bars. The 4+ star rated options are available with a 25% on-page coupon, much like the deal above, leaving the 4-packs starting at under $6 Prime shipped right now. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 3g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chewy Chocolate Chip bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT FUEL: Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout. Grab a protein bar about an hour before a workout to provide carbs and protein for energy and lean muscle support. Treat yourself after your workout to replenish energy and help the muscle recovery process.

