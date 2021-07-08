FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s Edge 530 Performance GPS Cycling Computer falls to Amazon low at $250

Amazon low $250

Amazon is offering the Garmin Edge 53 Performance GPS Cycling/Bike Computer with Mapping for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon. If you’re someone who loves cycling in the great outdoors, the Garmin Edge 530 is a must-have tool. It features dynamic performance monitoring insights into your VO2 max, recovery, training balance, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration, and more if you pair it with a compatible sensor. Built-in, it’ll track your GPS position and map it as well as help route you along your ride. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’d recommend using some of your savings to pick up this kit of rechargeable bike lights. It’s just $13 on Amazon, which is quite budget-focused. Both the front and rear lights here are USB rechargeable, meaning you’ll never have to replace aging batteries. It also mounts quite easily, as you just wrap the light’s rubber tag around your handlebars.

If you’re in the market for a new bike, our New Green Deals has plenty of electric models to save on. E-bikes are great for traveling longer distances as the motor can pick up where you need help on hills, or even just if you run out of steam before the end of a ride.

More on the Garmin Edge 530:

  • Performance GPS cycling computer with mapping. Compatible with Vector (power meter). Power meter compatible (displays power data from compatible third-party ANT+-enabled power meters)
  • Dynamic performance monitoring provides insights on your VO2 max, recovery, training balance, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration and more when paired with compatible sensors
  • Cycling safety features include new bike alarm, group messaging and tracking, assistance and compatibility with Variant rearview radar and lights so you can see and be seen (when device is paired with your compatible smartphone)

