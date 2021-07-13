Let Apple’s 12-inch Leather Sleeve keep your prev. gen. MacBook pristine at new low of $60

Amazon is offering Apple’s official 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve for $59.99 shipped in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue. Matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching a full $90 more, today’s massive plunge marks the biggest savings we’ve seen, for the best price we’ve ever tracked. If you’re looking to keep your previous-generation MacBook safe from dents and scratches, this genuine leather sleeve is outfitted with a plush microfiber lining to do just that. It’s compatible with all 12-inch MacBooks, and when situated correctly, you can still keep them charging even while protected inside the sleeve. You can head over to our launch coverage to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Of course, you can always go the budget-friendly route with this highly-rated laptop case for $12. It doesn’t carry official Apple branding like our lead deal, but it will swaddle your MacBook in a plush impact foam lining to protect it from drops or dings. Plus, it’s got a convenient handle for easy travel. Over 3,600 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

When it’s not busy traveling, you can keep your MacBook at a more ergonomic angle with Griffin’s Elevator Stand at low of $28. The solid metal build brings with it plenty of space to store your keyboard and peripherals, as well as provide ventillation to your hardworking MacBook or similarly-sized laptop. You can find even more deals like these tucked away in our Mac accessories guide, so go and take a look around for other ways to upgrade.

Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining.

The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your MacBook while keeping it protected.

Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!