FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Apple’s 12-inch Leather Sleeve keep your prev. gen. MacBook pristine at new low of $60

-
AmazonApplemac accessories
$90 off $60

Amazon is offering Apple’s official 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve for $59.99 shipped in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue. Matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching a full $90 more, today’s massive plunge marks the biggest savings we’ve seen, for the best price we’ve ever tracked. If you’re looking to keep your previous-generation MacBook safe from dents and scratches, this genuine leather sleeve is outfitted with a plush microfiber lining to do just that. It’s compatible with all 12-inch MacBooks, and when situated correctly, you can still keep them charging even while protected inside the sleeve. You can head over to our launch coverage to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Of course, you can always go the budget-friendly route with this highly-rated laptop case for $12. It doesn’t carry official Apple branding like our lead deal, but it will swaddle your MacBook in a plush impact foam lining to protect it from drops or dings. Plus, it’s got a convenient handle for easy travel. Over 3,600 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

When it’s not busy traveling, you can keep your MacBook at a more ergonomic angle with Griffin’s Elevator Stand at low of $28. The solid metal build brings with it plenty of space to store your keyboard and peripherals, as well as provide ventillation to your hardworking MacBook or similarly-sized laptop. You can find even more deals like these tucked away in our Mac accessories guide, so go and take a look around for other ways to upgrade.

Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve features:

  • Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining.
  • The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your MacBook while keeping it protected.
  • Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

mac accessories

About the Author

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 P...
Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25...
Verizon launches BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE w...
No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy...
Epson Expression Inkjet Printer/Scanner with AirPrint s...
Barkan’s TV Wall Mount protrudes just 1.1 inches,...
TicWatch GTH Smartwatch measures skin temp, respiration...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon d...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

$53 Learn More
Review

Tested: Oakywood’s felt and eco-friendly washpapa leather alternative MacBook sleeves

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Up to $100 value

Join Sam’s Club, get a membership, $20 gift card, more from just $25 (Up to $100 value)

From $25 Learn More
30% off

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$9 Learn More
Save $20

Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $20 off

$100 Learn More

Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, klocki, Star Traders, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

FREE+ Learn More