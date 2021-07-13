FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin’s Elevator MacBook Stand returns to all-time low of $28 following 30% discount

Griffin’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Elevator MacBook Stand for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 30% in savings as today’s offer arrives at the all-time low set only twice before in the past, which were the only other notable price cuts to date. Sporting a metal build, this laptop stand from Griffin lives up to its name by elevating your MacBook and other machines 5.5-inches off the desk. Alongside helping tackle neck strain, the design packs some added benefits of extra storage space below for stowing away a keyboard, alongside cooling perks with an open-back design. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash by ditching the more well-known Griffin build quality and namesake by going with this well-reviewed OMOTON model for $17 instead. You’re looking at pretty similar overall design to the lead deal, just with a more simple build that ditches the integrated keyboard mount. But for a more affordable offering that’ll still increase the ergonomics of your setup, it’s hard to go wrong with this option, especially considering over 800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Another great way to elevate your Mac setup would be elavating the quality of your Zoom calls and Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam does just that. Currently seeing a rare discount, this is down to a new low of $150 alongside another notable offer on the Elgato Wave:1 Mic at $100.

Griffin Elevator MacBook Stand features:

  • Elevates laptop screen 5.5″ while providing valuable desktop real estate for keyboard and mouse
  • Keeps laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation
  • Disassembles easily for travel
  • Fits most laptops, Mac and PC
  • Compatible with: Universal

