Griffin’s Elevator MacBook Stand returns to all-time low of $28 following 30% discount

Griffin’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Elevator MacBook Stand for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 30% in savings as today’s offer arrives at the all-time low set only twice before in the past, which were the only other notable price cuts to date. Sporting a metal build, this laptop stand from Griffin lives up to its name by elevating your MacBook and other machines 5.5-inches off the desk. Alongside helping tackle neck strain, the design packs some added benefits of extra storage space below for stowing away a keyboard, alongside cooling perks with an open-back design. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash by ditching the more well-known Griffin build quality and namesake by going with this well-reviewed OMOTON model for $17 instead. You’re looking at pretty similar overall design to the lead deal, just with a more simple build that ditches the integrated keyboard mount. But for a more affordable offering that’ll still increase the ergonomics of your setup, it’s hard to go wrong with this option, especially considering over 800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Another great way to elevate your Mac setup would be elavating the quality of your Zoom calls and Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam does just that. Currently seeing a rare discount, this is down to a new low of $150 alongside another notable offer on the Elgato Wave:1 Mic at $100.

Griffin Elevator MacBook Stand features:

Elevates laptop screen 5.5″ while providing valuable desktop real estate for keyboard and mouse

Keeps laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation

Disassembles easily for travel

Fits most laptops, Mac and PC

Compatible with: Universal

