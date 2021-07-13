FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K deliver deep discounts at some of the best prices yet from $120

-
AmazonAppleHome Theater
$69 off From $120

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $129.97 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer beats our previous Prime Day mention by $20 in order to mark the best price to date on the elevated storage capacity. For those who can get away with less storage, Woot is offering the 32GB model at $119.99, down from $179 to mark the second-best price to date for today only.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

For more of the best deals live right now, head on over to our Apple guide. We’re tracking some notable price cuts on the latest iPad Air, with the second-best pricing to date across both Wi-Fi and Cellular models at $60 off. Not to mention, as much as $199 off previous-generation iPad Pros.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Home Theater

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headse...
Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch...
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Prem...
Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts M...
Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224...
Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb expands your smart home on a...
Save $50 on Jabra’s adjustable noise cancelling 8...
Show More Comments

Related

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
Review

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Learn More
60% off

Home workout gear up to 60% off: Cubii Under Desk Elliptical, benches, weights, more from $65

$65+ Learn More
Amazon low

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

$118 Learn More
Reg. $12

Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

from $15 Learn More
$50 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

$150 Learn More