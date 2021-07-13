Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K deliver deep discounts at some of the best prices yet from $120

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $129.97 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer beats our previous Prime Day mention by $20 in order to mark the best price to date on the elevated storage capacity. For those who can get away with less storage, Woot is offering the 32GB model at $119.99, down from $179 to mark the second-best price to date for today only.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

For more of the best deals live right now, head on over to our Apple guide. We’re tracking some notable price cuts on the latest iPad Air, with the second-best pricing to date across both Wi-Fi and Cellular models at $60 off. Not to mention, as much as $199 off previous-generation iPad Pros.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

