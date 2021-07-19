FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab the prev-gen. Apple TV 4K for the guest room at the second-best price of $120

-
AmazonAppleHome Theater
Reg. $179 $120

Today only, B&H offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $119.99 shipped. Down from $179, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date that matches our previous mention. While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

For more of the best deals live right now, head on over to our Apple guide. We’re tracking some notable price cuts on the latest iPad Air, with the second-best pricing to date across both Wi-Fi and Cellular models at $60 off. Not to mention, as much as $199 off previous-generation iPad Pros.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Home Theater

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 ...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook ...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC M...
Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting ...
Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $3...
Save over $2,100 on these 5.1 Klipsch and Pioneer home ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $59

Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

$50 Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
Save 25%

Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button drops to $29 (Save 25%), more

From $29 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Save now

Save up to $110 on Apple’s latest iPad Air models at new all-time lows from $500

$110 off Learn More
Save 24%

Save up to 24% on meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant garage door remotes from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros are now even better bargains at up to $199 off

$199 off Learn More