Google Pixel 4 falls to a new Amazon all-time low at $400 (Save $399)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally fetching as much as $799, which is what it just dropped from at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings in order to match the best price of the year and our previous mention. That’s alongside being marking a new Amazon all-time low. Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $26, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

For those who would rather opt for the latest and greatest handsets out there, we’re still tracking a pair of notable offers on the most recent OnePlus 9 series smartphones. With as much as $100 in savings attached, you can score the lowest prices yet on both the OnePlus 9 Pro, and more affordable OnePlus 9, starting at $649. But then no matter what, be sure to hit up our roundup of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

