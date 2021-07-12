FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

It’s time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll find all of our live Android hardware deals right here (as always), but for now we are turning our attention to Google Play and this afternoon’s most notable price drops on software for it all. Highlights in today’s collection include titles like 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, and a host of classic board games gone digital like BATTLESHIP, THE GAME OF LIFE, Monopoly, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Swing by our Android deal hub for big-time price drops on Microsoft Surface Duo, Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone, and OnePlus 9 Pro. Then check out our Chromebook offers including Acer’s 11-inch model at a new all-time low of $129 before you dive into our Google hub. There, you’ll find ongoing offers on a series of Google Nest bundles with up to 33% in savings starting from $100. Just make sure to hit up today’s Fitbit deals, our latest batch of Anker price drops, and this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: KH Melody of Memory $20, Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

