Cooler Master’s wireless 60% mechanical keyboard hits Amazon low at $94, more from $24

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard for $94.20 shipped. Down from its $120 list price, today’s deal beats our Prime Day mention of $96 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you in the market for a compact, wireless gaming keyboard? Well, the Cooler Master SK622 is a great option. It features a modified 60% layout which ditches the function row like normal but adds back arrow keys for those who need those. It can be used over either USB-C or Bluetooth with support for up to three wireless profiles. Plus, the low-profile switches feature a “reduced travel distance and actuation point” though they have the “same signature durability and precision” that you’ve come to know and love here. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $24.

Ready to take your setup to new heights? Well, the Logitech StreamCam captures 1080p60, features an AI function that follows you as you move throughout the frame, and is even USB-C at $150. Plus, we also recently found the Elgato Wave:1 USB microphone on sale for $100, which also marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless Keyboard:

Low Profile Switches: A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision.

Portable 60% Layout: Compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.

Hybrid Wireless: Choose between wired Type-C connectivity or Bluetooth 4.0 wireless for up to 3 devices.

