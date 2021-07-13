FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot clears out refurb MSI battlestation-worthy desktops, gaming laptops, more at up to $800 off

-
Best PC Gaming DealswootMSI
From $106 $800 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selecton of certified refurbished MSI desktop gaming PC, laptops, and accessories starting at $106. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the MSI Aegis RS Desktop PC 3.6GHz/16GB/1TB at $1,289.99. Normally fetching $1,799, you’re looking at $509 in savings as today’s offer delivers one of the best prices to date overall for the system. Centered around an i7 processor, this PC arrives with 16GB of RAM alongside 1TB of SSD storage. On the graphics card side of things, you’ll be able to rely on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super for handling AAA titles, with other notable features like Wi-Fi 6 and RGB fans also making the cut. If you’ve been looking to get into PC gaming but have been put off by the parts shortages and aftermarket pricing, this package is worth a look. MSI gear is well-reviewed overall and a 90-day warranty is included. Head below for more.

If the lead deal doesn’t quite have the specs you’re looking for in a battlestation upgrade, or you’re just in the market for another form-factor, be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here. You’ll find a collection of other gaming PCs alongside components to build your own like motherboards, plus monitors and more. Pricing starts at $106 for some of the more affordable accessories, but you’ll be able to save as much as $800 across some of the higher-end systems. The same 90-day warranty noted above applies, as well.

Then head on over to our PC gaming guide for more ways to upgrade your new setup, or just refresh some existing gear. Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor will surely give your battlestation an upgrade at $323 off, but we’re also tracking a series of other notable discounts in Microsoft’s back to school sale with $500 off select gaming PCs.

MSI Aegis RS features:

Start your journey to becoming an Esports champion with the Aegis RS. A slick matte black desktop with a premium build made exclusively for pro-level gaming. As your game advances, so will the Aegis RS with its simple upgradability. It’s built to be your companion for the long road ahead on your quest to becoming the world’s best.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

woot

MSI

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Home workout gear up to 60% off: Cubii Under Desk Ellip...
Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headse...
Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch...
Refresh your food storage and pantry containers from $7...
Bring home HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset ...
Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down...
Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor...
This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
Review

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Learn More
60% off

Home workout gear up to 60% off: Cubii Under Desk Elliptical, benches, weights, more from $65

$65+ Learn More
Amazon low

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

$118 Learn More
Reg. $12

Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

from $15 Learn More
$50 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

$150 Learn More