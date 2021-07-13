Enjoy a 2021 low on Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-roll recording, more at $150

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it has an original price of $230 and it recently received a permanent discount down to $200. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021, only being beaten by a sale in 2020 that bundled an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $10 more, offering a better overall value. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus delivers both 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, 1080p recording, and four seconds of black and white video to “show you what happened” before a motion event triggers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.
While not the latest and greatest from Ring, you could instead opt for the base Video Doorbell at $100 on Amazon. Sure, you’ll lose out on the Pre Roll video to show you what happens before a motion event, and it only connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, but in the end, it’s a fantastic way to secure your home on a tighter budget.
Need HomeKit compatibility? Well, Anker’s eufy HomeKit camera systems, smart locks, and more are currently on sale from $32. Up to $98 in savings is available during this sale, and there are quite a few options to choose from. These deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to check out Blair’s coverage from earlier today to learn more.
More on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
- 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
- An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.
- Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.
- Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.
