Enjoy a 2021 low on Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-roll recording, more at $150

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it has an original price of $230 and it recently received a permanent discount down to $200. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021, only being beaten by a sale in 2020 that bundled an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $10 more, offering a better overall value. The Video Doorbell 3 Plus delivers both 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, 1080p recording, and four seconds of black and white video to “show you what happened” before a motion event triggers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

While not the latest and greatest from Ring, you could instead opt for the base Video Doorbell at $100 on Amazon. Sure, you’ll lose out on the Pre Roll video to show you what happens before a motion event, and it only connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, but in the end, it’s a fantastic way to secure your home on a tighter budget.

Need HomeKit compatibility? Well, Anker’s eufy HomeKit camera systems, smart locks, and more are currently on sale from $32. Up to $98 in savings is available during this sale, and there are quite a few options to choose from. These deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to check out Blair’s coverage from earlier today to learn more.

More on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

