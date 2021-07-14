Huge deals on MyProtein today: 3-pack Clear Whey Isolate now $30 ($60 off) + more

MyProtein is now offering three containers of its Clear Whey Isolate Protein for $30 with free shipping. Simply add three 20-ounce containers to your cart (feel free to mix and match flavors) and then apply code MYPCWI30 at checkout. Regularly $30 each, $90 for three containers, this is at least $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. That’s $10 per package and half the price of our previous deal mention. This is essentially a hydrolyzed whey protein isolate that mixes up more like a juice consistency than a typical creamy milk-like shake. Available in six flavors, including lemonade, peach mango, strawberry, and more, it contains 20-grams of protein per serving (20 servings in each container), “zero sugar”, 4-grams of BCAAs, and 3-grams of glutamine. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great way to shake up some of the Clear Whey above on-the-go is with a BlenderBottle. The more juice-like consistency is a bit easier to get smooth with the internal BlenderBottle whisk and they start from just over $8 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Rated 4+ stars from over 55,000 customers.

MyProtein is also offering up to 55% off a wide-range of products right now as well as 35% off everything else using code FRENZY35. While this code won’t stack with the lead deal above, it is a great way to score some deals on some of your MyProtein favorites.

Then head right over to our sports/fitness guide for more health related deals including Gold Box massager and resistance band price drops. We are also still tracking some great deals on the Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 right here.

More on the MyProtein Clear Whey Isolate:

Clear Whey Isolate is not just another protein shake. We’ve taken high-quality hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and created a light and refreshing alternative — that’s more like juice than a milky protein shake. And, it tastes great too, with several fruity flavors including Lemonade, Strawberry, and Tropical Dragonfruit. Plus, check out our newest Limited Edition flavor – Green Apple.

