FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Huge deals on MyProtein today: 3-pack Clear Whey Isolate now $30 ($60 off) + more

-
Sports-FitnessMyProtein
Reg. $90 $30

MyProtein is now offering three containers of its Clear Whey Isolate Protein for $30 with free shipping. Simply add three 20-ounce containers to your cart (feel free to mix and match flavors) and then apply code MYPCWI30 at checkout. Regularly $30 each, $90 for three containers, this is at least $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. That’s $10 per package and half the price of our previous deal mention. This is essentially a hydrolyzed whey protein isolate that mixes up more like a juice consistency than a typical creamy milk-like shake. Available in six flavors, including lemonade, peach mango, strawberry, and more, it contains 20-grams of protein per serving (20 servings in each container), “zero sugar”, 4-grams of BCAAs, and 3-grams of glutamine. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

A great way to shake up some of the Clear Whey above on-the-go is with a BlenderBottle. The more juice-like consistency is a bit easier to get smooth with the internal BlenderBottle whisk and they start from just over $8 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Rated 4+ stars from over 55,000 customers. 

MyProtein is also offering up to 55% off a wide-range of products right now as well as 35% off everything else using code FRENZY35. While this code won’t stack with the lead deal above, it is a great way to score some deals on some of your MyProtein favorites. 

Then head right over to our sports/fitness guide for more health related deals including Gold Box massager and resistance band price drops. We are also still tracking some great deals on the Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 right here

More on the MyProtein Clear Whey Isolate:

Clear Whey Isolate is not just another protein shake. We’ve taken high-quality hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and created a light and refreshing alternative — that’s more like juice than a milky protein shake. And, it tastes great too, with several fruity flavors including Lemonade, Strawberry, and Tropical Dragonfruit. Plus, check out our newest Limited Edition flavor – Green Apple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.5...
Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless ...
Resistance bands to stay in shape this summer from $11 ...
Don’t stress: This 30-speed deep tissue massage g...
Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 at up 35% off: Cho...
At just $30, you can finally give skating a try with th...
Store two bikes on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 ...
Garmin’s Edge 530 Performance GPS Cycling Compute...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $13.50+

Pure Protein bar 12-packs from $8.50 at up 35% off: Chocolate Chip and Salted Caramel

$8.50 Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
41% off

Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.50, more from $94.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $94.50 Learn More
Save now

Elgato HD60 S+ 4K60 Capture Card with HDR10 sees second-best price to date at $172

$172 Learn More
Save now

Just $90 scores your kids an unlocked Google Pixel 3 with this cert. refurb deal

$90 Learn More
Save now

Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35), more at Woot

From $17.50 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

$20 Learn More