Snag Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $21 (New low, Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $21.04 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This slim and stylish bag from Targus is spacious enough to haul any modern MacBook alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks, PCs, and more. It pairs clean lines with a minimalist interior, taking care of the necessities without tacking on any unnecessary weight. Along the back you’ll find contoured shoulder straps and a padded back to boost everyday comfort when hauling gear to your next destination. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to add a secondary layer of protection to a 13-inch laptop with Amazon’s Felt Laptop Sleeve at $13. It’s perfect for Apple’s M1-powered MacBooks and other similarly-sized notebooks. A felt exterior is bound to dress it up and inside you’ll find soft suede to prevent scratches and scuffs. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in these these folding desks from $36. They’ll allow you to more easily take your home office with you when traveling from one place to another. And once you’re in the car, put iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 5 air vent car mount to work at $20. Plus, you can fill a slot in your backpack with this USB-C adapter that delivers two USB-A ports for $6. Oh, and don’t forget that Apple’s Leather Sleeve for 12-inch MacBook is $60.

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

Padded laptop pocket

Padded shoulder straps and back panel

Spacious main compartment

Two mesh water bottle pockets

Side stash pocket

