FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.50, more from $94.50 (Up to 41% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessReebok
41% off From $94.50

Amazon is offering the Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $214.59 shipped. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has been fetching closer to $280 which equates to $65 off. Today’s offer also comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Reebok-branded exercise bike is an affordable option for anyone that wants to adopt an app-enabled piece of at-home workout gear. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for pairing with the Reebok Fitness app for tailoring, tracking, and breaking down your workouts. An integrated 5.5-inch screen showcases stats, allows you to choose from 19 fitness programs, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise bikes on sale and priced as low as $94.50.

More exercise bikes on sale:

Once you’re all done here, be sure to give our sports and fitness guide a look. We’ve added several notable deals in there ranging from a resistance band Gold Box from $11 to Amazon’s 1-day massager sale that starts at $9.50. You can also cash in on MyProtein markdowns that are up to $60 off.

Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike features:

  • 24 levels electronic resistance
  • Bluetooth enabled console with 19 programmes
  • 20 lb flywheel
  • Hand grip Pulse sensors
  • Dual adjustable soft saddle (vertical and horizontal)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Reebok

About the Author

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintai...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stic...
Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook ...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls...
Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading servi...
Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic dr...
Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headp...
Add this metal bench to your garden or patio for $100 s...
Show More Comments

Related

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
33% off

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer for just $13 (Save 33%)

$13 Learn More
Amazon low

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick returns to Amazon low at just $30

$30 Learn More
80% off

Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook Gold Box sale with up to 80% in savings

$3 Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Reg. $30)

$23.50 Learn More

Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series

Try for FREE Learn More
Save $30

Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic drops to lowest price of the year at $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More