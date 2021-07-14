Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.50, more from $94.50 (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is offering the Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $214.59 shipped. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has been fetching closer to $280 which equates to $65 off. Today’s offer also comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Reebok-branded exercise bike is an affordable option for anyone that wants to adopt an app-enabled piece of at-home workout gear. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for pairing with the Reebok Fitness app for tailoring, tracking, and breaking down your workouts. An integrated 5.5-inch screen showcases stats, allows you to choose from 19 fitness programs, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise bikes on sale and priced as low as $94.50.

More exercise bikes on sale:

Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike features:

24 levels electronic resistance

Bluetooth enabled console with 19 programmes

20 lb flywheel

Hand grip Pulse sensors

Dual adjustable soft saddle (vertical and horizontal)

