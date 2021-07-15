This 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set just fell to $217 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-piece Gliding Patio Set for $217.13 shipped. This offering just fell from $280, but prior to that had been hovering around $227 for about a month which is why Amazon’s list price reflects that. In actuality, $280 is the cost it tends to fetch, leaving you with $63 in savings and coming within a mere $11 of the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, we’re only 3 to 4 weeks into summer. This means we’ve got roughly 8 weeks left to make the most of. Amazon’s gliding patio set is a great way to do that and will also come in handy for many of the fall months after summer is over. It includes two chairs and a side table and the seats utilize a waterproof Texilene fabric. This set will look great on a deck, patio, in a garden, by the pool, and much more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to dress things up a bit? If so, this 48-foot outdoor string light set should do the trick. Today’s savings can easily cover the cost at $28 (clip the on-page coupon) and then you’ll benefit from a more elegant-looking yard or patio. A heavy-duty design ensures these lights are ready to resist the elements. With well over 2,700 shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with a high, 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re wrapped up here, you may want to have a look at this metal bench for $100. It would add more seating to your outdoor space in the event that you’d like to enjoy an outdoor movie night with this 1080p projector at $90. Plus, you’re bound to utilize that projector indoors too and you could do so while relaxing on this mid-century modern sofa at $215.

Amazon Basics 3-piece Gliding Patio Set features:

3-piece outdoor furniture set with 1 table and 2 gliding chairs

Provides a smooth, back and forth gliding motion for relaxation

Rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame

Waterproof Texilene seat fabric

