This 1080p projector comes with a 100-inch screen: $90 (Reg. $150, New low)

Amazon is offering the SWZA 1080p Projector with 100-inch Screen for $90 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Get ready to quadruple the size of a 50-inch television with this highly-affordable projector. This is made possible thanks to an included screen that diagonally spans 100 inches, covering the same amount of space as four 50-inch TVs. It creates a native 1080p picture, boasts an integrated speaker, and wields a 60,000-hour lifespan. An integrated HDMI port makes it a cinch to hook up video game consoles, a streaming media player, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your new projector on the ceiling with VIVO’s Universal Mount for $18. It rotates all the way around and can be tilted up to 15 degrees. I have used this specific mount with an Optoma projector and can personally attest to it being easy to use with a versatile design that’s ready to work with just about any unit.

SWZA 1080p Projector features:

SWZA home theater projector features with 1920 x 1080p Native Resolution, and contrast ratio of 5000:1. It produces 4 times smoother, sharper and more detailed images than 720p resolution delivers, and works with larger screen, closer seating, gaming, and streaming services.

Portable projector packed with 100″ projector screen. A 1080p picture stretched over anywhere from 32 inches up to 170 inches with projection distance varies from 5ft-20ft area turns your home into a private cinema.

